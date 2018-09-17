Gabriel Gilbert bags first Sukma diving gold

Sabah diver Gabriel Gilbert Daim during the Men’s 3m springboard event at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Ipoh September 17, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 17 — The first gold medal in the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) diving event went to Gabriel Gilbert Daim as the diving competition opens today at Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre here.

The 17-year-old diver displayed consistency to win the men’s 3m springboard with 369 points after six dives.

Gabriel defeated silver medalist Muhd Syahmi Mohd Rezal of Selangor who scored 315.60 points while the bronze medal went to Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya of Federal Territory with 312.00 points.

“I am happy to win the gold medal as in the 2016 Sukma, I did not take part in the event,” he told Bernama.

In the 2016 Sukma in Sarawak, Gabriel won a silver medal in the men’s 3m springboard synchronised with Jellson Jabilin.

Meanwhile, Sarawak also won a gold medal via the combination of Eilisha Rania Abrial Rajagopal Francis and Kimberly Bong in the women’s 10m platform synchronised.

Eilisha Rania and Kimberly topped the table after collecting 274.05 points and defended the gold medal they won in the 18th Sukma two years ago.

Selangor’s Koh Hui Yan and Lim Min took the silver with 222.06 points while the bronze medal went to Nur Ain Nadzmi and Nurfazriyanti Jali of Sabah with 213.51 points. — Bernama