Putrajaya will honour MA63 principles as inscribed on Keningau Oath Stone, DPM says

KENINGAU, Sept 17 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said the Pakatan Harapan-led government will uphold the principles of the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63), some of which are inscribed on the Keningau Oath Stone.

She said it was also the federal government’s stand to always preserve the Keningau Oath Stone, which summarises the 20-point agreement to protect the rights of the people of Sabah.

“The Oath Stone is a historical artifact which contains the summary of the agreement and guarantees given by the Malaysian Government to Sabah,” she said when opening the Consumer Empowerment Programme in conjunction with the Malaysia Day celebration here today.

Also present were Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister who is also State Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Christina Liew.

The Keningau Oath Stone was recently relocated from the compound of the Keningau District Office to the Keningau Heritage Museum at a cost of RM1.025 million. — Bernama