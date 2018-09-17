Detained in Singapore, Sarawak Report editor may take up matter with British High Commission

Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown speaks during an interview at Amcorp Mall, Petaling Jaya May 21, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 — The British investigative journalist behind whistleblower website Sarawak Report, who was detained briefly here over the weekend, may take the matter up with the British High Commission in Singapore.

This is on the advice of the authorities in Singapore, said Clare Rewcastle Brown today in response to TODAY’s email.

Rewcastle Brown was detained at the Woodlands Checkpoint at 1am on Saturday as she was leaving the country.

This was after the launch of her book, also titled The Sarawak Report, which details how she exposed the financial scandal engulfing the Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).