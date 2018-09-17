College kids try to figure out music from the 70’s (VIDEO)

Watch this group of college kids as they attempt to identify songs from the 70s in this popular YouTube channel React.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — You might want to bust out the bell-bottoms and disco shirts for this new clip from popular YouTube channel React that has a group of college kids trying to identify songs from the 70s.

The channel, which boasts quite a large following, often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything from movies to songs and more.

Some of the songs the teens listened to included Let It Be by The Beatles, Mamma Mia by ABBA, Got To Give It Up by Marvin Gaye and more.

Think you know your 70s music well? Play along to see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.