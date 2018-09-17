Cops probing KL anti-SST rally under illegal assembly law

The SST, which was implemented this month, replaced the repealed goods and services tax that was introduced by the previous Barisan Nasional administration in April 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — A public demonstration today by some 40 people protesting the Sales and Service Tax (SST) in the city here has drawn police scrutiny for violating Section 9 of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Shaharudin Abdullah told Malay Mail that the rally organiser had failed to give police due notice of the gathering outside the closed Pertama Complex shopping complex.

“Section 9 of the PAA. No notice,” he said when asked the reason for the police investigation.

He added that about 40 people participated in the rally.

The protest against the SST was held by Pemantau Malaysia Baru, a group led by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Malay daily Berita Harian reported that the rally lasted for only 30 minutes.

The SST, which was implemented this month, replaced the repealed goods and services tax that was introduced by the previous Barisan Nasional administration in April 2015.