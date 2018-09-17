Only way for Malaysian economy is up, finance minister says

Lim said both business and consumer sentiments have been incredibly positive since the 14th general election. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Strong economic fundamentals, good governance, and fiscal responsibility would only mean an upward trend for Malaysian economy amid global uncertainty, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Despite increased downside risks in global economic growth particularly with emerging markets, he said the FTSE-Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index is one of the best performers in the Asia Pacific year-to-date.

“In comparison to the Singapore Straits Times Index and the Nikkei 225 Index which decreased by 8.29 per cent and 1.72 per cent respectively, we have a slight increase of 0.13 per cent, as of September 7,” Lim said in a statement.

He also said the Malaysian ringgit remains one of the most resilient regional currencies against the United States dollar, depreciating by 2.6 per cent against it since the start of the year even as it is not spared from facing adjustments.

Lim listed eight factors indicating a fundamentally strong and resilient Malaysian economy: steady growth, highly diversified economy, favourable labour market conditions supportive of growth, a healthy current account surplus, flexible exchange rate, sufficient external buffers, a low inflation rate, and an unique investment opportunity resulting from the US-China trade conflict.

“The economy is expected to remain on a steady growth path, with this year expected to be around five per cent and making us one of the fastest growing economies in the region.

“Services account for 54.5 per cent of our Gross Domestic Product. Our exports are likewise diverse, with manufacturing exports accounting for more than 80 per cent of our total exports,” he said.

Lim said market conditions are evident from the low unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent as of last month, with a firm private sector wage growth of 6.2 per cent in the first half of this year.

“Our current account surplus stood at 2.8 per cent of the Gross National Income during the first half of 2018, and is expected to remain in surplus going forward. The goods surplus will continue to be by a highly competitive and diversified export sector.

“Since the Asian Financial Crisis (in 1997) the ringgit has evolved into a fully flexible or floating currency. This is advantageous as it allows the ringgit to play its role as a shock absorber during times of stress,” he said, adding that businesses should be ready to manage their currency exposures prudently as exchange rate adjustments are unavoidable.

Lim said Malaysia’s international reserve position of US$104.4 billion is adequate to facilitate international transactions, and that international reserves account for only a quarter of Malaysia’s total external assets.

“Three-quarters of our external assets valued at RM1.3 trillion at the end of the second quarter of this year is held by banks and corporations, which can also be drawn upon to meet their external debt obligations of RM740.9 billion without having to claim international reserves.

“Our financial institutions also remain well-capitalised with sufficient liquidity to support intermediation within the economy, and the inflation rate of 0.8 per cent in June and 1.1. per cent in July shields us from any imported inflation caused by the decline of the ringgit against the US dollar,” he said.

The opportunity investment comes from the tariff wars between the world’s two largest economies, which Lim said would result in many American and Chinese companies seeking Malaysia out as a natural safe investment harbour for their plants and factories.

He said both business and consumer sentiments have been incredibly positive since the 14th general election, as the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research recorded the consumer sentiment index breaching the 100-point optimism threshold and reaching 21-year high of 132.9 last month.

“This suggests consumer spending in the next few months will remain strong. Additionally the business conditions index registered 116.3 points around the same period, its highest level since 2015.

“We should also remember our natural edge over neighbouring competitors such as Thailand, Vietnam or Indonesia due to our education levels, the quality of hard and soft infrastructure, and our fluency in both English and Chinese. We are also a significantly cheaper investment destination compared to Singapore and Hong Kong,” Lim said.

He said the government also played a role in determining to ensure corruption and abuse is eradicated from its administrative system.

“Malaysia is a strong and prosperous country with great potential, and to realise this we are committed to fiscal sustainability, strengthening our resilience and achieving a sustainable and equitable growth,” Lim said.