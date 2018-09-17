Malay Mail

Let your lips take centre stage with shu uemura’s Matte Supreme range

Published 58 minutes ago on 17 September 2018

By Serena Kaur

Shu uemura’s Matte Supreme range delivers a high-fashion matte finish coupled with a modern, carefree texture. — Picture courtesy of shu uemura Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — If it’s an edgy, intense and long-lasting lip shade that you’re after, you might want to check out shu uemura’s latest Matte Supreme range.

Inspired by the idea of giving you a new way to get inked, shu uemura has taken the unrivalled boldness of liquid rouge and given it a cool new texture. With 15 shades, the Matte Supreme’s deep, earthy tones deliver a high-fashion matte finish coupled with a modern, carefree texture.

“Makeup artists love liquid rouge for its impactful colours and gliding application. But in the busy backstage environment its long drying time can be a challenge. With matte supreme, our new matte liquid rouge, we’ve succeeded in creating an intense matte finish with a quick drying time,” says shu uemura international chief makeup artist product designer Yuji Asano.

The Matte Supreme range features a unique, ergonomic applicator that easily fits the curve of your lips for flawless control and precision. The lightweight texture glides on easily allowing for weightless application yet providing long-lasting colour payoff.

If you’re wondering, the formula dries down to offer a smudge-resistant yet flexible finish while the high performance Clearlast Polymer technology helps prevent colour bleeding for a sharp, clean finish.

 

 

The shu uemura Matte Supreme range will be available next month onwards. For more details visit, www.shuuemura.com.my.

