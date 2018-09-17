Let your lips take centre stage with shu uemura’s Matte Supreme range

Shu uemura’s Matte Supreme range delivers a high-fashion matte finish coupled with a modern, carefree texture. — Picture courtesy of shu uemura Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — If it’s an edgy, intense and long-lasting lip shade that you’re after, you might want to check out shu uemura’s latest Matte Supreme range.

Inspired by the idea of giving you a new way to get inked, shu uemura has taken the unrivalled boldness of liquid rouge and given it a cool new texture. With 15 shades, the Matte Supreme’s deep, earthy tones deliver a high-fashion matte finish coupled with a modern, carefree texture.

“Makeup artists love liquid rouge for its impactful colours and gliding application. But in the busy backstage environment its long drying time can be a challenge. With matte supreme, our new matte liquid rouge, we’ve succeeded in creating an intense matte finish with a quick drying time,” says shu uemura international chief makeup artist product designer Yuji Asano.

The Matte Supreme range features a unique, ergonomic applicator that easily fits the curve of your lips for flawless control and precision. The lightweight texture glides on easily allowing for weightless application yet providing long-lasting colour payoff.

If you’re wondering, the formula dries down to offer a smudge-resistant yet flexible finish while the high performance Clearlast Polymer technology helps prevent colour bleeding for a sharp, clean finish.

The shu uemura Matte Supreme range will be available next month onwards. For more details visit, www.shuuemura.com.my.