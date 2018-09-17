‘That’s not me in the picture,’ says actor Aeril Zafrel after alleged nude selfie goes viral

The 30-year-old says it was an attempt to disgrace him. — Instagram/Aeril Zafrel

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — Actor Aeril Zafrel found himself at the centre of a nude photo scandal when a racy image began circulating online yesterday, leading many to believe it was him.

The Patahnya Sebelah Sayap star wants to make it clear that the man in the selfie was a lookalike and not him.

Making matters worse, the photograph was also reportedly shared on pornographic sites.

“For God’s sake, that picture is not me. Clearly, there is a lot of difference between me and the individual in the picture,” Aeril told Malay language publication Harian Metro today.

Aeril, whose real name Suhairil Sunari, explained that he knew of the picture’s existence on Twitter since last year.

“I’m still sane and know not to do things like this and what for? There are other things I can do.

“At a glance, the person in the photograph does resemble me but the fact is it’s not me,” said the 30-year-old.

The father of one added that there was no need to overreact.

“There is nothing to fear. I consider this as a ‘game’ of the cyber world today.

“At the same time, I feel sorry for the guy involved,” said Aeril, who is considering making a police report.

Earlier today, Aeril took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“This is the full picture that was given to me by a journalist which is said to have gone viral since yesterday,” he wrote to his 2.9 million followers, accompanied by the infamous snapshot.

#AWATNINews [HIBURAN] ‘Sunat pun tak lagi yang dalam gambar tu. Maaf terpaksa tidak blur sebagai bukti’ Selebriti berimej Wolverine Islamik Aeril Zafrel nafi tohmahan selfie bogel miliknya. pic.twitter.com/UezvsjeP0S — Astrol AWATNI (@501Awatni) September 17, 2018

“A despicable attempt to disgrace me in such a shallow manner.”

The temporary post has since been removed.

Meanwhile, a young man known as Isey Is has also been linked as the individual in the photo.

He took to Facebook to clear his name.

“Dear God, why has this happened, it’s now viral on Twitter.

“I have the right to defend my dignity because the nude person is not me, please preserve my dignity, do not defraud and disgrace me,” he wrote.