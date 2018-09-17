Cops detain second suspect in robbery at self-service launderette

Kedah police chief Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar said the 20-year-old suspect was arrested by a road side in Bukit Tengah at 7am yesterday. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 17 — Police have detained the second suspect involved in three robberies — at a self-service laundry, retail shop and a 24-hour convenience — which occurred within a span of 15 minutes in Sungai Petani last week.

Kedah police chief Datuk Abd Rahim Jaafar said the 20-year-old suspect, who is unemployed and with no previous record, was arrested by a road side in Bukit Tengah, Juru, Penang, at 7am yesterday.

The suspect is in remand for seven days beginning today for investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, he said, adding that the remand order was issued by Sungai Petani Sessions Court assistant registrar Balkhis Abdul Halim.

With his arrest, police considered having resolved the three robbery cases, Abd Rahim told reporters when met at a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Laksamana here today.

The first suspect, aged 21, was detained last Sept 13, after his mother brought him to the Kuala Muda district police headquarters here. Also detained was his wife, aged 30, to facilitate the investigation as she was also at the scene in a car while the robbery took place.

In the incident last Sept 11, a woman, aged 37, was robbed off her valuables, worth RM10,000, by two men while she was doing her laundry at a self-service launderette in Taman Puteri Jaya, Sungai Petani, at about 7am.

The robbery was caught on the CCTV at the launderette and had since gone viral. The suspects then went to rob the other two premises. — Bernama