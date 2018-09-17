Asyraf: Umno Youth will have freedom of expression during party assembly

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki (centre) speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Umno Youth delegates will be free to criticise the party leadership at the party’s annual general assembly this year, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today.

The Umno Youth chief said the multiplicity of views should be celebrated, particularly given this year’s focus on strengthening Umno as an organisation after losing the 2018 general election.

“If some Youth delegates wish to offer criticism of the leadership, then they are free to do so.

“However anyone speaking who goes against party discipline or runs contrary to its principles can expect action to be taken by the leadership,” Asyraf said at a press conference following the wing’s meeting at the Putra World Trade Centre.

He said it was important for the party to do some soul-searching throughout the assembly, as it sought new faces and approaches.

“Any old approaches which still have merit and relevance will of course be retained.

“The key thing is to revisit our past wrongdoings and rectify them if need be, and hear out the grassroots’ voices as well as the rakyat’s on what Umno’s future direction should be,” Asyraf said.

When asked about cooperation between Umno and PAS, he admitted that there were a number of Youth members who still remained uncomfortable at the notion.

“Overall, I would say they agree with the leadership’s decision to pursue this further. I expect some dissenting voices will be heard during the conference,” Asyraf said.

He added that the Youth wing will also form a task force to further study the possibility of Umno-PAS cooperation, as well as to resolve any issues brought to its attention by the grassroots.

Along with PAS leaders who have been invited, Asyraf said Umno will invite both current Barisan Nasional (BN) component party leaders, as well as leaders of component parties that quit the coalition. BN, which once had 13 component parties, now only comprise of Umno, MCA and MIC.

“This is to see if some kind of accord can be reached with each other, as opposition parties for the first time in over 60 years.

“However the main focus will still be on strengthening Umno, as that should be accomplished first before considering how to work in tandem with other Opposition parties,” he said.

The Umno assembly will take place from September 28 to 30, involving 37 Youth leaders and some 1,000 delegates from all 191 divisions nationwide.