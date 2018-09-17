Bersih: Top-down election candidates’ selection bigger problem than Anwar

Anwar has earned brickbats for triggering the Port Dickson by-election. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The bigger systemic problem with Malaysian elections across political parties is the centralised and opaque selection of candidates, Bersih 2.0 said today amid disgruntlement over the upcoming Port Dickson by-election triggered by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The polls watchdog pointed out that election candidates should be selected by local branches, not party headquarters, like in the United Kingdom.

“When candidacy selection is top-down and opaque, can allegations of nepotism or cronyism be avoided even if a son, a daughter or an unrelated protégé of a prominent leader is qualified to be a candidate in their own right?” Bersih said in a statement.

“The GE14 saw many new candidates fielded by both BN (Barisan Nasional) and PH (Pakatan Harapan) on last-minute arrangement or against the will of local branches.

“Such undemocratic practices often cause local discontent, boycott or even sabotage. In fact, the resigned parliamentarian for Port Dickson was such a last-minute pick,” Bersih 2.0 added, referring to incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah who quit to make way for Anwar.

