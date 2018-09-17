Khairy: Anwar is no king, shouldn’t win Port Dickson uncontested

Anwar has received brickbats after the Port Dickson incumbent MP resigned to make way for the PKR leader to run in a by-election to enter Parliament so he can be the next prime minister. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin said today that his party must run in the upcoming Port Dickson by-election instead of letting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim win the seat uncontested.

“PD is not a winnable seat but we must fight this shameless political entitlement.



“Coronations are for kings. And Anwar isn’t one,” Khairy tweeted.

The Rembau MP was responding to Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun from PKR who reportedly said the Opposition should not contest the by-election and instead let the PKR president-elect win the race unopposed.

Umno has yet to decide if it will contest the federal seat.

Anwar has received brickbats after the incumbent Port Dickson MP resigned to make way for the PKR leader to run in a by-election to enter Parliament so he can be the next prime minister.