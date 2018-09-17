Tears at the finish line for disqualified Kelantanese race walker

Nurul Alyahaziqah Kamarazaman’s gold medal hopes were cruelly dashed when she realised that she had been disqualified from the 5000m walk after receiving a red card. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 17 — Despite being the first to cross the finish line far ahead of her nearest competitor, Kelantan race walker Nurul Alyahaziqah Kamarazaman finished the 5,000-metre challenge sobbing in the arms of her mother today.

Thinking that she had won the gold, the 17-year-old’s hopes were cruelly dashed when she realised that she had been disqualified after receiving a red card.

Nurul Alyahaziqah was judged to have committed floating offences as she powered through the race, which disqualified her from the contest.

Crushed by the news, she collapsed into the arms of her mother Nurzaiton Wan Mohd Nawi who had been waiting at the finish line to drape the Kelantan flag around her shoulders.

The gold was won by Pahang’s Koong Jia Lin, with a time of 27:35.26 minutes ahead of the Federal Territory’s Nurul Ashikin Hussin and Selangor’s Laura Tan May Chern.

Nurul Alyahaziqah’s state coach Mohd Ghani Seman said the disqualification was a great pity, as she was significantly ahead of her closest challenger.

“Her competition didn’t have a chance to catch up with her. She was maintaining her speed well,” he told reporters at the Stadium Perak here.

After winning two bronze medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m walk events during the 2016 Sukma games in Sarawak, Mohd Ghani said Nurul Alyahaziqah had a good chance of winning both golds this time around.

“It was supposed to be her event today, but perhaps it was not meant to be,” said Mohd Ghani, who has been coaching the Kelantanese athlete since she was 13.

“She has to pick herself up now for the 10,000m which will be held on Wednesday.

“We must help her recover from this setback and we can do that. I believe she still has a good chance of winning that event.”

Gold medallist Koong admitted that the last-minute drama was a surprise to her.

“I only started race-walking early this year, as I was a long distance runner before,” she said.

“I am excited and happy because I trained hard and got a lot of support, but it was surprising to win in this way.”