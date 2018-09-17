PKR deputy minister rejects Umno’s overtures, claims Pakatan ‘strong and stable’

Sim Tze Tzin accused Umno of playing a 'mischievous psychological game' to divide Pakatan Harapan (PH). — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Deputy Minister Sim Tze Tzin dismissed today Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin’s proposal of forming a new coalition with PKR, Barisan Nasional (BN) and other parties.

The deputy minister of agriculture and agro-based industry from PKR accused Umno of playing a “mischievous psychological game” to divide Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Nevertheless, the new coalition envisioned by them will never be successful,” Sim said in a statement.

“First of all, the mandate given by the people of Malaysia is very clear. In GE14, they voted for change. They wanted Pakatan Harapan to lead the country. They rejected Umno-BN.

“Secondly, Pakatan Harapan is a strong and stable coalition built upon years of close working relationships. The foundation among rank and files is very strong,” added the Bayan Baru MP.

Khaled yesterday mooted a new coalition called “Pakatan Malaysia” comprising Umno, PKR, PAS, MIC, MCA, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah.

PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday he would accept any form of help for his Port Dickson campaign, even from Umno division chief Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently confirmed that all Umno MPs have signed a statutory declaration empowering him to negotiate with other political parties outside of BN, including PH component parties and PAS, to once again assume federal power.