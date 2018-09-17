Emmy nominees in key categories

A view of the awards at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 70th Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles tomorrow:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW”

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Top five programmes with most overall nominations:

Game of Thrones: 22

Saturday Night Live: 21

Westworld: 21

The Handmaid’s Tale: 20

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: 18

Top five platforms with most overall nominations:

Netflix: 112

HBO: 108

NBC: 78

FX Networks: 50

CBS: 34 — AFP