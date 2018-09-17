Jalur Gemilang zooms to a Guinness record in Sydney on Malaysia Day

Mohd Syahidan Alias earned a new Guinness World Record with his latest run by wearing the Jalur Gemilang. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Team Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — Malaysia Day will always be special for long-distance runner Mohd Syahidan Alias, as he earned a new Guinness World Record with his latest run by wearing the Jalur Gemilang.

The Terengganu-born marathon man earned the record for “The Fastest Marathon with National Flag Costume”, clocking in a mere two hours and 54 minutes for the 42km Sydney Running Festival, erasing the previous record of three hours and 29 minutes.

Malaysia 🇲🇾 boleh! ✊🏻 Tahniah Edan Syah, berjaya mengharumkan nama negara meraih @GWR sebagai "The Fastest Marathon with National Flag Costume" dengan catatan 2 jam 54 minit sejauh 42km di @officialbsrf 🇦🇺! RT & sebarkan kejayaan Edan sekarang! 💪 #KamiTeamMalaysia pic.twitter.com/9F6pMTkSN4 — Team Malaysia (@TeamMsia) 16 September 2018

Known popularly as Edan Syah, the Malaysian set one of four record-setting feats at the event which included the fastest runners dressed as a monk, a French maid and a surfer.

Despite the cold and windy conditions, and initial worries after his costume was earlier rejected twice by the Guinness World Records, Edan proudly declared his achievement a “gift to Malaysia” for the special day.

Congrats Edan Syah! Semangat rakyat Malaysia kita 🇲🇾💪🏼https://t.co/Ip1E0yImFY — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) 16 September 2018

Edan, who is competing in the New York Marathon next month, hopes his achievement would bode well for his goal of finishing below the three-hour mark for all six of the World Marathon Majors, which include runs in Berlin, London, Boston, Chicago and Tokyo.