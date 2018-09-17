Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Jalur Gemilang zooms to a Guinness record in Sydney on Malaysia Day

Published 59 minutes ago on 17 September 2018

By Joe Lee

Mohd Syahidan Alias earned a new Guinness World Record with his latest run by wearing the Jalur Gemilang. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Team Malaysia
Mohd Syahidan Alias earned a new Guinness World Record with his latest run by wearing the Jalur Gemilang. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Team Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Sept 17 — Malaysia Day will always be special for long-distance runner Mohd Syahidan Alias, as he earned a new Guinness World Record with his latest run by wearing the Jalur Gemilang.

The Terengganu-born marathon man earned the record for “The Fastest Marathon with National Flag Costume”, clocking in a mere two hours and 54 minutes for the 42km Sydney Running Festival, erasing the previous record of three hours and 29 minutes. 

 

 

Known popularly as Edan Syah, the Malaysian set one of four record-setting feats at the event which included the fastest runners dressed as a monk, a French maid and a surfer. 

Despite the cold and windy conditions, and initial worries after his costume was earlier rejected twice by the Guinness World Records, Edan proudly declared his achievement a “gift to Malaysia” for the special day.

 

 

Edan, who is competing in the New York Marathon next month, hopes his achievement would bode well for his goal of finishing below the three-hour mark for all six of the World Marathon Majors, which include runs in Berlin, London, Boston, Chicago and Tokyo.

Related Articles

In Malaysia