Bella Thorne’s ‘Ride’ takes a wrong turn in this new trailer from the film (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘Ride’ that stars Bella Thorne, Jessie T. Usher and Will Brill.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — Check out this new trailer for upcoming thriller Ride that stars Bella Thorne, Jessie Usher and Will Brill.

The film revolves around Uber driver James and his passenger Jessica who find themselves caught up in a terrifying ride after they pick up another passenger.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A struggling actor by day, James (Usher) pays his bills by driving people around Los Angeles for a ride sharing service. His night starts out like any other, but he can’t believe his luck when he picks up the beautiful Jessica (Thorne), and they immediately hit it off. His next fare, the fast-talking Bruno (Brill), convinces James to go back and invite her to join them for a wild night out. But things take a shocking turn when Bruno, armed with a gun and a twisted idea of fun, forces them on a terrifying, white-knuckle ride that quickly spirals out of control.”

The film also stars Hailee Lautenbach, Sara Lindsey and Byron L. Hopkins.

Ride is set for release on October 5.