Support Anwar for second phase of ‘new Malaysia’, Kit Siang tells PD voters

Lim Kit Siang said the Port Dickson polls marks the second phase of the ‘new Malaysia’ as it will pave the return of PKR president-elect Anwar to the Dewan Rakyat — Picture by Razak Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 17 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today urged Port Dickson voters to replicate the historic transition of power on May 9 by going out in full force to elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the upcoming parliamentary by-election.

He said the Port Dickson polls marks the second phase of the “new Malaysia” as it will pave the return of PKR president-elect Anwar to the Dewan Rakyat and subsequently enable the peaceful change of leadership from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s agreed-upon successor.

“The great idea of a new Malaysia cannot be accomplished in one general electoral cycle but will need 10 to 20 years to accomplish,” he said in a statement.

He warned that there is no guarantee that the vision of a new Malaysia will succeed as there are many in the Opposition that are working towards destroying PH, noting the new alliance between PAS and Umno which he claimed will take extremist politics of race, religion, fear, hate and lies to an unprecedented level.

He said the first phase of the “new Malaysia” under Dr Mahathir has been a success, and declared that the second phase under Anwar as the eighth prime minister would equally be a success.

He added this is why voters must support Anwar in the Port Dickson by-election so Malaysia can complete its journey towards becoming world class in every field and set an example as a progressive and prosperous nation.

“Let us restore our economic prowess and national greatness by leveraging on the strengths and assets of our diversities of race, religion, language and culture to transform Malaysia into a top world-class nation in every field of human endeavour,” he said.

Lim claimed Malaysia is now lagging behind China when previously the reverse was true. He added that Malaysia was slowly dropping behind other nations in competitiveness.

“The time has come to reset Malaysia’s nation-building policies and directions where Malaysians will stop thinking of themselves merely as Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans and Ibans but to think of themselves as Malaysians!” he said.