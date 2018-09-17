Police extend remand on two suspected cat killers, hunt for another still on

A closed-circuit TV recording showing the cruel act of the two individuals who killed a pregnant cat by placing it into the clothes drying machine at a self-service laundry shop in Taman Gombak Ria.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The remand order on two men suspected to be involved in the killing of a cat by placing the animal into a clothes drying machine in a laundry shop in Gombak has been extended for another three days beginning tomorrow.

Gombak District Police Chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said the remand order on both suspects was allowed to be extended by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court.

When contacted by Bernama, he said the suspects were remanded until Thursday to assist in the investigation on the case.

Last Thursday, police exposed the photograph of the three suspects wanted for abusing and killing the animal under Section 428 of the Penal Code.

The two suspects, aged 26 and 40, were detained last Friday at two locations in Gombak while the third was still at large and being tracked down by police.

Earlier, a closed-circuit TV recording showing the cruel act of the two individuals who killed a pregnant cat by placing it into the clothes drying machine at a self-service laundry shop in Taman Gombak Ria, here had been viralled.

The cruel act subsequently received criticisms from the public before the Malaysian Animal Association reported the matter to the police. — Bernama