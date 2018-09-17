11-year-old lawn bowls athlete steals attention at Perak Sukma

Akmal Darwisy Abdul Rahim in action during the men’s fours final event in Ipoh September 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 17 — Akmal Darwisy Abdul Rahim grabbed the attention of the audience in his debut at the Perak 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) here yesterday.

The 11-year-old lawn bowls athlete represented Johor in the men’s fours final event against Selangor.

However, the Sekolah Kebangsaan Angkatan Tentera pupil was moved to tears when he and his team failed to win the gold medal after losing 11-14 in the match at Arena Lawn Bowls.

Akmal Darwisy who was disappointed with his form throughout the match admitted that he had made a couple of mistakes that led to his team’s defeat.

Despite the defeat, the youngest Johor athlete should be given praise for having successfully helped his team to reach the final and win the silver medal.

“I am sad as I made mistakes that led to our defeat. I lost my focus as it was too noisy during the final,” he said. I feel guilty,” he told reporters after the match.

The Larkin-born athlete also hoped that he could redeem his disappointment in the men’s triples event which is scheduled to take place today. — Bernama