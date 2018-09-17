Baby No. 5 on the way for singer Liza Hanim

Liza shared the good news after her performance on Saturday night with the MPO. — Picture courtesy of the MPO

PETALING JAYA, Sept — Singer Liza Hanim is expecting her fifth child and is five months into her pregnancy.

Liza shared the happy news on Saturday after performing at the Semalam Di Malaya concert with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, Kosmo! reported.

The concert, held in conjunction with Malaysia Day, featured singers Aishah, Rachel Guerzo and P. Ramlee impersonator Musly Ramlee who delighted audiences with nostalgic Malaysian oldies.

The 39-year-old said it was not her intention to conceal the news from the public but she wanted to wait until her pregnancy was stable.

The Gelisah Mimpi singer, who is making a comeback after a decade-long hiatus, has been married to ex-Indigo singer Mohamed Shahrin Mohamed Samsudin since 2003.

The couple have four children, two boys and two girls, who are aged between 15 and three.