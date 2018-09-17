Anwar’s political journey bigger than his family, says Mujahid

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has come under criticism after Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP to allow the PKR leader to run in a by-election in order to enter Parliament and succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s tumultuous journey over the past two decades dwarfs nepotism claims surrounding his family’s participation in politics, Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said.

The Amanah vice president and minister in the Prime Minister’s Department highlighted Anwar’s role in the Reformasi movement and in uniting the then-Opposition against Barisan Nasional (BN) before the long-ruling coalition lost the historic 2018 election.

“The perception that DSAI illustrates dynasty politics doesn’t merit early comment because compared to DSAI’s political journey, this issue is too small to be given any attention,” Mujahid said in a statement, referring to Anwar.

“Only those who are unfamiliar with DSAI’s political journey will blow up the issue of dynasty politics.”

Anwar has come under criticism after Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned as Port Dickson MP to allow the PKR leader to run in a by-election in order to enter Parliament and succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

The deputy prime minister is Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, while their daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar is Permatang Pauh MP.

Dr Mahathir first sacked Anwar as his deputy in 1998, which sparked the Reformasi movement and the formation of PKR. But the two joined forces against the Najib administration and Pakatan Harapan subsequently won the 14th general election.