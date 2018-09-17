Muhammad Idham upsets national player in men’s lawn bowl singles

Terengganu lawn bowler, Muhammad Idham Ramlan poses with his gold medal for the men's lawn bowl singles in Ipoh September 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 17 — A Terengganu lawn bowler, Muhammad Idham Ramlan shocked a national junior player to clinch the gold medal in the men’s lawn bowl singles at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the Lawn Bowl Arena in Ipoh City Council Sports Complex here.

Muhammad Idham, 18, defeated Muhammad Haiqal Azami of Selangor, a national junior player 21-14 , who had to be contented with the silver medal while the bronze medal went to both Daeng Dhadyry Dahasry of Perlis and Ahmad Zikry Sazeli of Perak.

“I did not think I could win as the competition was very intense but my experience in the men’s Triples and Fours was a big help,” he told reporters after the match.

In his appearance in Sarawak Sukma, Muhammad Idham won two gold medals in the men’s Triples and Fours.

He will be taking part in the men’s pairs today.

Meanwhile, Terengganu grabbed the gold in the women’s Triples led by Nor Zamziezah Ahmad, Nur Nadhirah Mohamad Taufik and Nurul Balqis Anisha Bakar who defeated Pahang’s trio of Nik Kasma Ifatul Aisya Bahari, Nur Atikah Rohaizat and Nurul Hafizah Nazhar, 15-10.

The bronze medal was awarded to both Sabah and Perak trios.

Selangor swept a gold medal in the men’s Fours by beating Johor 14-11 while Sabah and Negeri Sembilan received the bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals.

Selangor won the women’s pairs gold contributed by Afiqah Dayana Budiman and Nurul Hidayah Roslan who defeated host pair Nur Izzati Mohd Ibrahim/Nurul Naelah Borhan, 17-12.

The bronze medal was shared with Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi-nur Zur` Ain Md Zaidi of Federal Territory and Ain Nurnajwa Norhisham-Nur Nadhirah Azmi of Perlis. — Bernama