Malaysia Cup: JDT, Kelantan fill remaining quarter-final slots

Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are through to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup competition. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and two-time champions Kelantan filled the remaining two spots in the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup competition on the conclusion of Group C matches last night.

At the Shah Alam Stadium, JDT demolished Premier League club side MIFA 3-0 to top Group C with nine points.

The Southern Tigers goals were netted by Gonzalo Cabrera in the 62nd minute (penalty) and Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 72nd minute and 82nd minute (penalty).

Kelantan joined them in the last eight when they defeated five-time champions Kedah 2-0 at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium, Kota Bharu.

The Red Warriors goals were scored by Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah (51st) and Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat (90th) .

Thirty-three-time champions Selangor, who performed miserably at the start of the competition finally appeared to “find their form” and thrashed Perak club PKNP FC 4-1 in Group D action at the Batu Kawan Stadium.

Another Group D match between Sabah and Pahang which was supposed to be played at the Likas Stadium tonight was postponed out of respect for the national-level Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka, Kota Kinabalu the same evening.

However, both teams have already booked their slots to the last eight.

The other teams that also made it are Terengganu FC and Perak from Group A and PKNS FC and Felda United from Group B.

The quarter-finals on the home and away format commence at the end of this month. — Bernama