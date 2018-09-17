Malaysia Day spurs Sabah, Sarawak to chase gold

Archer Muhammad Fahrur Rosi Choiril Anuar celebrates after creating a new Sukma record in the men’s compound 90 metres event in Seri Iskandar September 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 17 — The Malaysia Day celebration yesterday spurred Sabah and Sarawak to heighten their chase for gold medals in the Malaysia Games (Sukma), the sixth day of the Perak Sukma 2018.

Sarawak and Sabah each collected five gold medals yesterday which left them in fifth and sixth place in the medal standings.

Sarawak’s gold medals came from archery, tenpin bowling, shooting and pencak silat while Sabah’s from archery, karate, women’s rugby, sepak takraw women’s team regu and weightlifting.

Sarawak’s haul now stands at 11 gold, eight silver and 14 bronze while Sabah (10-8-8).

Terengganu still top the medal standings with 18 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze followed by the Federal Territories (14-9-16) and Penang (12-11-9).

Hosts Perak are in fourth place (10-16-17).

Kelantan finally won their first gold medal in men’s rugby but are still languishing at the bottom with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Athletics will be the focus today as seven gold are at stake and also aquatics with swimming offering five and diving two.

The heats for the men and women’s 100m sprint will be held today while the finals will be tomorrow. — Bernama