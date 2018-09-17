Anwar says will take any help he can get for PD, even from Nazri

Umno's Nazri had expressed his willingness to campaign for Anwar Ibrahim in the vacated federal seat that would mark his return to Parliament, should he win. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday that he would accept any form of help for his Port Dickson campaign, even if the volunteer is Umno’s Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz.

He said that the final decision however, rests with his party leadership.

“I have already responded. Of course I welcome any support, but then when it comes to the party strategy, party platform, that’s going to be decided by the party, but I’m not arrogant to reject any offer of help.

“I’m just a candidate, and of course we want PKR and PH (Pakatan Harapan) to give endorsement. They have given endorsement, and we have now to work with electorates.

“Anyone who wants to help, we should be prepared to consider,” he said when met by reporters after a dialogue with youths and fans from the Anwar Ibrahim Club (AIC).

Nazri who is Padang Rengas MP, had expressed his willingness to campaign for Anwar in the vacated federal seat that would mark his return to Parliament, should he win.

The former minister had also called for Umno to sit out of the Port Dickson by-election, claiming doing so will be in favour of the Malay party’s efforts to take back Putrajaya.

He also noted that voters in the past three by-elections since May 9 showed they preferred PKR, and added that he is willing to “campaign” for Anwar as a symbol of goodwill.

Nazri had also claimed that a “majority of Umno MPs” had signed a statutory declaration empowering party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to negotiate with other political parties outside of the Barisan Nasional including PH component parties and PAS, to once again assume federal power.

Zahid later confirmed the existence of the statutory declaration to Malay Mail, saying that all Umno MPs had signed the document of support.