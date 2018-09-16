Two jungle foragers die from cobra bites in Mukah

MUKAH, Sept 16 — Two men out looking for kelubi in the forest near Kampung Bedanga near here yesterday died after they were bitten by a cobra.

Stanley Saka, 21, from Rumah Saka, Ulu Tiris Dua Km 4.6 Jalan Selangau/Balingian and Duwat Jabu, 23 from Rh Mawar, Tanjung Pedada, Mukah were out hunting for the fruit with a friend Lawrance Jinal, 40, from Rumah Lincan, Mukah and a boy when the incident happened.

Mukah police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said that when a rescue team reached them about at about 11am today, they were already dead while Lawrence was in a weak state.

He said Lawrence was rushed to the Mukah Hospital.

He said that according to the boy, they had stumbled upon a snake’s nest there and had disturbed it when they came under attack.

He said the boy did not join them when the men made their second foray into the jungle (when the mishap happened) and had waited by the side of the road and on finding they had not returned by 7pm, called for help. — Bernama