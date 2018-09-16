Malaysia will get back on the right track, says Dr M

Participants wave flags during 2018 Malaysia Day Celebrations at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is confident Malaysia will be able to move into right track after been deviated from its intended direction as the nation has successfully gone through many challenges.

He said the matter was proven via the results of the 14th general election (GE14) when the people throughout the country showed their capability to bounce back after being strayed from the track which had long been built before this.

“Even though we have deviated very far in the last few years and the damage was huge and difficult to repair, we have no choice but to continue toiling to restore the situation.

“Whether we want it or not, we need to repair the damage because if we admit defeat and allowed it to continue, we will lost our value as a free and sovereign nation.

“This means we will allow those who betrayed our country to win. We cannot allow this to happen,” he said when speaking at the 55th Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka here tonight.

Also present were Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, the Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Douglas Uggah Embas and Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who is also the 2018 Malaysia Day celebration chairman as well as federal and state cabinet ministers.

Dr Mahathir said the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations this year is very meaningful as we are not only free from the colonisation of foreign powers but also free from the previous kleptocratic and oppressive government.

“We have gone through the challenges in 1957 and 1963 successfully. We will also overcome the challenges of 2018, Insya-Allah.

“This is our country. It is we who decide our fate. No other people can determine our fate. Rise and fight to achieve the objectives of our beloved country,” he said. — Bernama