Sabah CM to Putrajaya: Let’s work together as equals

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal speaks during 2018 Malaysia Day Celebrations at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today expressed his utmost confidence in Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership, saying that it will propel the nation to greater heights.

“We are confident in Tun’s leadership and hope that under his administration, Malaysia will be on a steady track towards success,” he said to the crowd’s cheers at the Malaysia Day celebration Padang Merdeka here.

In his speech, Shafie likened the economic and social harmony gap between the peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak to the seas that divide east and west Malaysia.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to work hand-in-hand with Putrajaya to bridge the glaring divide.

“With the new federal government, let this Malaysia Day celebration be the starting point for us to renew the commitment that we once mutually agreed on.

“We should review every issue that we may face together, so that we can stand as equals,” he said.

Speaking on state matters, Shafie pointed out that the Sabah government is banking on thorough planning and good fiscal management to improve its financial condition.

“Since the new state government took over, many foreign investors have shown their interest. They are particularly interested in investments related to strategic sectors.

“I would like to emphasise that we will always strive to improve our infrastructure and financial wellbeing,” he said.

He also stressed that Sabahans wished to play bigger roles under the administration of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“They want to play a bigger role towards developing the country, stabilising the nation’s politics and achieving overall prosperity.

“Let’s think of Malaysia as our house and we are all just a huge family living harmoniously under one roof,” he said.

Shafie was the first to speak at the 55th Malaysia Day celebration here.

Also present were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, among others.