DPM calls for more collaboration between YKN and corporate sector

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called on the corporate sector, financial and higher learning institutions to collaborate with the National Welfare Foundation (YKN) to help kidney patients in the country who have to undergo dialysis.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also YKN Board of Trustees chairman, said smart collaboration with various parties was crucial for the welfare and survival of the target group who needed the treatment.

“For the establishment and operation of YKN dialysis centres, the foundation received the support and cooperation from various quarters including corporations and private companies as well as institutions of higher learning through donation of dialysis machines, essential items and medicines or patient sponsorship,” she said when visiting the Universiti Malaysia Sabah-Sabah YKN Dialysis Centre here today.

Also present were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Christina Liew and UMS vice-chancellor Datuk Dr D. Kamarudin D. Mudin.

The YKN has six dialysis centres nationwide, including in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur; Rompin, Pahang; Kota Bharu, Kelantan and Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

Dr Wan Azizah said the location of the dialysis centres was selected based on the number of patients who needed dialysis treatment in a particular area.

“The facilities at each dialysis centre are in line with the specifications and regulations set by the Ministry of Health.

“This social service will help realise the government’s vision to ease the burden of the low-income group, especially patients who have to bear high treatment costs,” she said.

From 2015 to July 2018, she said, the foundation had spent RM4.052 million to fully sponsor 60 patients earning below RM1,200 per month.

Commenting on today’s visit, Dr Wan Azizah said YKN was committed to continuing collaboration with UMS to implement various charitable efforts for the benefit of the needy.

“YKN plans to set up a centre of excellence in collaboration with UMS which will cover various charitable initiatives including the ‘Anjung Kasih’ project, to provide temporary accommodation for patients’ families,” she added. — Bernama