Eugenius delivers Sabah’s first archery gold

SERI ISKANDAR, Sept 16 — Sabah’s Eugenius Lo Foh Soon redeem his morning disappointment by bagging the state’s first archery gold medal in the men’s compound 70 metres this evening.

The 17-year-old student of Sekolah Tinggi Kota Kinabalu scored 349 points to best challenger Muhammad Aliff Aiman Mohd Hassri of Selangor who took the silver with 346 points and the bronze medal went to Sarawak’s Ngu Gao Teck with 344 points.

“I am thankful to my coach Gabriel Liew for his guidance and encouragement,” he told Bernama at the archery field in Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) here today.

In the morning Eugenius won the silver in the men’s individual compound 90m.

In other results, Kedah’s Nur Ain Ayuni Fozi claimed the gold medal in the women’s individual recurve 60m with a score of 322 points.

Nurul Fatin Adibah Mohd Zamri of Perak downed two points less to take the silver medal while the bronze medal went to another Perak archer, Nurul Basirah Mohamad Shah (317 points).

In the women’s individual compound 60m, Sarawak’s Amber Francesca Naja Anak Edwin scooped the gold medal with 348 points while Terengganu’s Athirah Awni Mat Yatya (346 points) and Nur Azlin Azlan (343 points) of Pahang won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the men’s individual recurve 70m, Melaka’s Muhammad Norhairulnizam Rosdi raked in the gold medal with 324 points followed by Terengganu’s Muhammad Saiful Islam Mohd Rizuwan (318 points) while the bronze went to Izat Halmie Ishak (317 points) of Negeri Sembilan.

Tomorrow, on the second day of archery competition there will be eight gold medals at stake in the men’s and women’s recurve and compound for 50m and 30m. — Bernama