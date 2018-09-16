Former Melaka CM submit application for life membership in Bersatu

MELAKA, Sept 16 — Former Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Adib Mohamad Adam last night submitted his membership application form to be a lifetime member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Melaka Bersatu women’s wing chief Azalina Abdul Rahman said the handing over of the form was witnessed by her and several other party leaders at the Sungai Rambai Rural Transformation Centre in Jasin near here.

“I myself uploaded the details (of his application) online. I hope he can help strengthen the Jasin Bersatu division,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

She added that the form had been handed over to Bersatu supreme council member Abu Bakar Yahya, who is also political secretary to Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for further action.

Mohd Adib was chief minister of Melaka from July 11,1978 to April 26, 1982.

He had also held the posts of Information Minister and Rural Development, Cooperatives and Entrepreneurship Minister. — Bernama