Anwar: Nobody cried nepotism when Wan Azizah, Nurul Izzah were forced into politics

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends ‘Jelajah Bersama Warga Wilayah Persekutuan’ in Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has slammed accusations of nepotism today, as he prepares to enter the Parliament even as his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is the deputy prime minister and daughter Nurul Izzah already an MP.

The incoming PKR president said both Dr Wan Azizah and Nurul Izzah were forced to join politics after he was jailed in 1998, and have never had an easy ride since.

“When I was in jail for years, people were mobilising [efforts] to get me out of jail at that time.

“At that time Nurul Izzah was mobilising youths. That time no issue. Everyone said ‘okay, okay, get her, get her’,” he told a dialogue session with youths here.

Anwar said Dr Wan Azizah was an ophthalmologist who graduated from the Royal College of Surgeons, Ireland, when she was asked to join the Opposition then.

“I was in jail. You think it was easy? I was suffering in pain, beaten near death.

“At that time, all said it was okay, and now it’s nepotism. We were not granted a golden spoon. We suffered in tears,” he said.

However, Anwar added that he has never regretted taking his family through the tough path.

He said he is aware of “discordant voices” about the family’s involvement in politics, but pointed out that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Dr Wan Azizah is the current Pandan MP, while Nurul Izzah is the MP for Permatang Pauh — a seat both her parents had contested in, and won with resounding majority.

Last week, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah announced his resignation from the federal Port Dickson seat to allow Anwar to contest, and to pave the way for him to assume the prime minister’s post soon.

The move resulted in criticisms, with even one of Anwar’s former counsel for his second sodomy case, Datuk S. Ambiga, denouncing the move and suggesting either Dr Wan Azizah or Nurul Izzah to vacate their seat instead.