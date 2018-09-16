Teen nabbed for beating physically-challenged father with hockey stick

The suspect was remanded for five days to facilitate investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 16 — A physically-challenged father suffered injuries on the back, head and left shoulder after being beaten up with a hockey stick by his 19-year-old son here on Friday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said in the 11.15pm incident on Friday which took place at a flat unit in Jalan Permatang Pauh here, the suspect had gone to his father’s house to take a television but was not allowed to do so by the victim.

He said the suspect became enraged and beaten up his 54-year-old father with a hockey stick.

The victim’s eldest son who returned home from work managed to stop his brother from hitting their father and lodged a police report about the incident, he said adding that the victim was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.

Nik Ros Azhan said the suspect was remanded for five days to facilitate investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code. — Bernama