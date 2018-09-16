Gobind: Telcos have until Sept 30 to submit proposals for new broadband packages

Gobind said he would hold a meeting with all telecommunications companies after September 30. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Telecommunications companies have until September 30 to submit the proposals for the new broadband packages to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“I hope that after the proposals are submitted to the MCMC, we can implement them and then the broadband prices will drop and the speed will increase by the end of this year,” he said in a post on his official Twitter account today.

Gobind said the proposals were initially supposed to be submitted before August 31, but there were requests for it to be extended for two years.

“We reject it. The extension is only until Sept 30. This is because the SST (Sales and Service Tax) was implemented on September 1 and there was a need to resolve certain issues such as prepaid reload cards first. No more extension after this,” he said.

Gobind said he would hold a meeting with all telecommunications companies after September 30. — Bernama