After caning backlash, PAS Youth warns against domestic, global LGBT forces

PAS Youth chief, Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi, speaks during PAS’ 64th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 14, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — PAS Youth chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi has warned against “strong” domestic and international lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) movements, citing reactions towards the recent caning of two women in Terengganu.

He claimed that the international press decided to make the caning punishment against the two for attempted lesbian sex a bigger focus, despite other more pressing issues within Malaysia.

“We saw how organisations including the BBC and The Guardian reacted to the sentencing and the carrying out of the sentence by the Terengganu Shariah Court,” he said, referring to two United Kingdom-based news outlets.

“Thus we should remember that we will be faced with such challenges from the enemies of Islam around the world,” he added in his closing speech during PAS’ 64th muktamar, or annual congress.

The two women, found guilty for attempting to have lesbian sex, were caned six times in public at the Terengganu Shariah Court, as around 100 people watched the punishment.

The punishment received worldwide condemnation, with federal minister in charge of religious affairs Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa saying public presence during the sentencing should be reviewed.