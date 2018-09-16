Wei Chern bags two gold, ends men’s 12-year 25m rapid fire pistol Sukma record

IPOH, Sept 16 — It was a “golden and record-breaking day” for Pahang shooter Low Wei Chern in the Perak edition of the Malaysia Games today.

He bagged gold in the men’s individual and team 25m rapid fire pistol events at the Darul Ridzuan Shooting Complex here and besides breaking the record in the former, also helped his team to break the Sukma record in the latter.

Low ended the 12-year Games record in the individual event when he collected 563 points, erasing the old record of 558 points set by Omar Sheriff Mohd Sheriff from Selangor in the 2006 edition in Kedah.

In the team event, Low and partners Muhammad Ridwan Awaluddin and Shasmainur Ariff Mohd Shah shot 1652 points overall.

The old record of 1636 points was also set by the Pahang team at the last edition in Sarawak two years ago.

“I am very happy because at the last edition I only won the silver, more so this is the last time I am featuring in the SUKMA. We trained really hard before coming here,” said Low.

Terengganu’s Safirredzuan Salim shot 557 points to take the silver while his teammate Muhammad Ridwan Awaluddin the bronze (546 points).

There were no other medallists in the team event because only two teams took part. This is according to the rules.

Meanwhile, Perak’s Ahmad Khusyairi Abdul Razak made the hosts proud when he delivered two gold medals, in the men’s 10m Air Rifle Individual and team event of the same.

Ahmad Khusyairi shot 614.9000 points while teammate Muhammad Aiman Syafiq Zainal Ariffin took the silver with 612.8000 points. Selangor’s Haritz Iklil Hessly Hafiz won the bronze (612.6000 points).

The trio of Ahmad Khusyairi, Loo Jie Ren and Muhammad Aiman Syafiq also broke the Games record en route to the gold in the team event when they shot 1828.5 points overall. The defending champions had also set the previous record of 1817.2 points at the Sarawak edition.

The Selangor and Pahang trios won the silver and bronze after amassing 1816.9 and 1795.4 points respectively. — Bernama