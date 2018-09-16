PAS denies impersonating army, says volunteer corps has own ceremonial dress

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang attends the opening ceremony of the party’s 64th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA NERUS, Sept 16 — Islamist party PAS has denied its members’ wrongdoing in wearing military garb that resembles the Malaysian Army’s ceremonial Number 1 dress.

Its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the white uniform pictured was its volunteer corps Unit and Jabatan Amal’s own ceremonial dress.

“We have seven uniforms for Unit Amal. We have beret and robes. We have short-sleeved shirts We have our own Number 1 dress,” Takiyuddin told the press at the sidelines of the 64th PAS muktamar, or annual congress here.

“For us it was not an offence. We were not impersonating the army. It was part of a registered society’s uniform.”

Earlier, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said he will look into the issue of PAS members donning military uniforms during an “honour guard inspection” event involving Jabatan Amal.

The National Patriots Association had slammed the Islamist party for allowing its members to wear uniforms similar to the Malaysian Army’s Number 1 dress, calling it a mockery of a very dignified military tradition.

The security forces veterans’ group said the incident yesterday was an offence under Section 140 of the Penal Code.

Section 140 states that the offence of “wearing any garb, or carrying any token resembling any garb or token used by such a soldier, sailor or airman” is punishable with a jail sentence of up three months, or a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.