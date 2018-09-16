Marceeta makes strong comeback to clinch gold

IPOH, Sept 16 — Sabah weightlifter Marceeta Marlyne Marcus made up for her disappointment in the snatch event by bouncing back to crack to the Malaysia Games (Sukma) record in the 2018 Perak Sukma in the women’s 58kg clean and jerk event at Dewan Merdeka today.

Earlier, Marceeta missed a medal chance in the snatch event after she was placed last.

However, with the encouragement of her coach and her own determination, the 20-year-old athlete not only came back to claim her second gold medal in the championship, she also set a new Games record of 97kg.

Her attempts to break the national record of 102kg were unsuccessful.

The earlier Games record of 96kg was set by Kelantan’s Nur Fariesha Irwana Md Supian in Sukma 2014 in Perlis while the national record of 101kg is still held by Frenceay Titus.

“I am glad I made a great effort to cast away my earlier disappointment. I hope to do well in the next Commonwealth Games in 2022,” said Marceeta who made her Commonwealth debut in Gold Coast.

She won one gold and one silver in the same events in the Sarawak Sukma two years ago.

Meanwhile, the clean and jerk silver went to Sarawak’s Marthini Chan with 88kg while Siti Barirah Azhari of Kedah took the bronze medal (87kg).

In this regard, in the snatch event, the gold was won by 14-year-old Barirah when she lifted 74kg while Marthini Chan (73kg) took the silver and Nurul Anis Abdullah (70kg) of Perlis won the bronze medal. — Bernama