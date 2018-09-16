Anwar: Agong always believed I was innocent

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the ‘Meet Anwar’ dialogue in Kuala Lumpur September 16, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed today that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has always believed in his innocence, ever since the first sodomy conviction.

The incoming PKR president said that this was conveyed to him by the King himself, when Anwar was given a royal pardon, following his release after Pakatan Harapan (PH) won Putrajaya on May 9.

“I am thankful to the Agong because he executes [justice] strictly,” Anwar said at a dialogue session with youths here.

“He said: I pardoned you not because of the legal allocation under by power alone, but because I am confident you are innocent, Anwar, and there was travesty of justice. I had to do my duty as a King, to stop this injustice towards you since 1998 till 2018.

“You know what was my response? ‘Your Majesty, this is a very serious statement from you. You are now saying that the judiciary, attorney general’s prosecution, investigation, was all compromised, to fix me up.’

“He said: Yes, I’m telling you the truth. You want to, you can tell tonight in your lecture,” Anwar told a packed hall at the Corus Hotel.

On May 16, just a week after PH took over, Anwar was granted a full pardon by the Agong at Istana Negara.

The royal pardon meant that Anwar could return to politics immediately, and run for election. Anwar is now seeking to contest the Port Dickson by-election.

He was first charged for sodomy and corruption in 1998 by then and current prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. The Agong was then Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra, Kelantan crown prince.

Anwar was subsequently charged and jailed a second time for sodomy in 2014, during then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration. Sultan Muhammad V was then the deputy Agong.

The former deputy prime minister reiterated today that PH will also continue to uphold and protect Malaysia’s constitutional monarchy system.

“So, for us, for the current PH government, is to abide by the principles of constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy. We will maintain the constitutional monarchy system,” he said.