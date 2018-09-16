Avoid pursuit of positions of power as it is a ‘disease’, says Hadi

PAS president, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, speaks during PAS’ 64th Muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 16, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 16 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang told members to avoid the “disease” of chasing after positions of power.

“Although we have not yet achieved the ultimate victory (in winning the federal government) yet we continue to soldier on,” Hadi said in his closing speech at the 64th PAS Muktamar.

“Such individuals have the ailment of chasing after positions, until they even leave the party due to it. Stay far away from this aliment, and do not elect or support anyone who is obsessed with becoming a leader.

“Trust in God’s promise as you continue your struggle for Islamic leadership. Among the faithful are those who remain true to the struggle, and those of you who have been entrusted with positions of power know that it is a burden from Him,” Hadi said.

He also reminded certain segments of the Malay community not to be upset if they perceive the government is dominated by non-Muslims, saying that they only had themselves to blame.

“They were voted into office during the 14th general election by these same people. Yet we must remember that only Islamic leadership is capable of bringing about peace, and no others (form of leadership) can do so.

“Even if the Chinese and Indians were to accept Islam and rule (the country), it would bring about peace. For the faith is above the theories and ideologies of mere men in pursuit of the temporary life,” Hadi said.

“Any individual or party that denies Islamic leadership or seeks to subvert its standing is unacceptable to us. But Islam also prioritises peace.

“That is why we have always welcomed non-Muslims with open arms to attend our events. For we must also build Islam with experienced and knowledgeable leadership, by having ulama (religious scholars) who are also professionals,” Hadi said.