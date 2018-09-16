Pahang archer sets new Sukma record in men’s compound 90m

Archer Muhammad Fahrur Rosi Choiril Anuar celebrates after creating a new Sukma record in the men’s compound 90 metres event in Seri Iskandar September 16, 2018. — Bernama pic

SERI ISKANDAR, Sept 16 — Archer Muhammad Fahrur Rosi Choiril Anuar brought cheers to the Pahang camp by clinching their first gold medal and created a new Malaysia Games (Sukma) record in the men’s compound 90m event.

Performing in a rainy weather this morning at the archery field in Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) here, the 20-year-old athlete calmly scored 335 points in six rounds to crack the record set in 2016 Sukma by Wong Co Wan of Sabah by five points.

The silver medal went to Eugenius Lo Foh Soon of Sabah with 331 points while Mohamad Syafiq Md Ariffin of Terengganu took the bronze medal with 330 points.

When met by Bernama, Muhammad Fahrur, of Kuantan said this was this first and last Sukma and he was hoping to win just a medal.

“I am elated with my achievement even though my best score is 338 points. I just kept my cool and focus despite the rainy weather this morning for the emphatic win,” he said.

The Pahang contingent also celebrated their second archery gold medal via Nur Azlin Azlan in the women’s compound 70m with 338 points while the silver and bronze medals went to Johor’s Nuraqilah Khairul (335 points) and Athirah Awni Mat Yatya of Terengganu (333 points).

Meanwhile the men’s recurve 90m saw 16-year-old Muhammad Khairul Nazim Mohd Yunus of Selangor bagging the gold medal despite sharing 283 points with Melaka’s Muhammad Norhairulnizam Rosdi who had to be contented with the silver.

The bronze went to Negeri Sembilan archer Izat Halmie Ishak (281 points).

Other results saw Perak’s Nurul Fatin Adibah Mohd Zamri emerging champion in the women’s recurve 70m with 306 points while the silver and bronze medals went to Kedah’s Fatin Izzatie Mohamad Noris (305 points) and Nur Ain Ayuni Fozi (294 points) respectively. — Bernama