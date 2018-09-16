‘Munafik 2’ is highest grossing local film of all time... 17 days after opening

Maya stars as lead character Sakinah in horror film 'Munafik 2.' — Screengrab from Maya Karin's Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — It looks like Malaysians cannot get enough of horror or ghost stories.

Munafik 2 has earned RM40 million at the box office... just 17 days after its release, making it the No. 1 local film in Malaysia.

Made on a budget of just RM2.9 million, it beat out another ghost story Hantu Kak Limah which scored the biggest local movie opening of all time with RM1.8 million.

Hantu Kak Limah went on to make RM37 million after its release in early August. In any other year, this would have made it the No. 1 top grossing local movie.

But this is clearly Munafik 2’s year. It director — and also its lead actor — Syamsul Yusof posted on social media that: “It’s not easy for a Malay film to achieve this status. It’s a Malay film tsunami.”

Munafik 2 is about cult leader who uses his interpretation of Islam for personal gains.

Ustaz Adam (Syamsul Yusof) goes after him in order to help a single mother who has been held captive. The film also stars Maya Karin, Mawi and Nasir Bilal Khan.