Defence Ministry to discuss PAS members donning military garb

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang at the opening ceremony of the party’s 64th muktamar in Kuala Terengganu September 15, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today he will look into the issue of PAS members donning military uniforms resembling the Malaysian Army’s ceremonial dress during the party’s muktamar, or annual congress.

The former PAS deputy president, also known as Mat Sabu, who is in Sabah on a working visit, said he will discuss the matter with his ministry soon.

“We will discuss this at the ministerial level to see what action can be taken next. We will see whether they are allowed to wear the Number 1 dress or not,” he said in a press conference after meeting Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal here.

Separately, PAS Youth said it acknowledged security forces veterans’ criticism over the event involving its volunteer corps Jabatan Amal.

“We will review it and correct any mistakes,” wing chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi told The Star.

Earlier today, the National Patriots Association (Patriot) slammed the Islamist party for allowing its members to wear uniforms similar to the Malaysian Army’s Number 1 dress, calling it a mockery of a very dignified military tradition.

The security forces veterans’ group said the incident yesterday was an offence under Section 140 of the Penal Code.

Section 140 states that the offence of “wearing any garb, or carries any token resembling any garb or token used by such a soldier, sailor or airman” is punishable with a jail sentence of up three months, or a fine of up to RM1,000, or both.