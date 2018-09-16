Zakaria’s suspension unfair, hasty, says Felda NGO

Mazlan Aliman said the move had defamed Zakaria as a settler’s son who had worked with Felda for 35 years. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KULAI, Sept 16 — The Majlis Permuafakatan Felda NGO (non-governmental organisations) Council has described the indefinite suspension of FGV Holdings Bhd Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad as unfair and a hasty act.

Its chairman, Mazlan Aliman said the move had defamed Zakaria as a settler’s son who had worked with Felda for 35 years.

“We want the government to intervene, but if it happens otherwise and Datuk Zakaria is not treated fairly, then we will organise a solidarity (gathering),” he told a press conference after attending the Malaysia Day celebration in Felda Bukit Ramun, Kulai here today.

Zakaria was suspended until further notice on September 13, the second time in 15 months as head of the palm oil company.

His suspension came after the Minister of Finance Inc withdrew its nomination of Zakaria, 58, as a government-appointed director at the world’s largest crude palm oil producer.

Mazlan said the Felda settlers’ community was disappointed with the action as it was deemed unfair.

“We are sympathetic towards him over the situation that he faces even though his contract with FGV will only end in March 2019. It should not have ended under the present circumstances,” he said.

In another development, Mazlan asked the government to step in to review FGV’s position as the council felt that FGV’s listing on Bursa Malaysia by the previous government was a calamity that led to its adverse condition now.

He claimed that Felda lost its revenue of nearly 80 per cent after Felda Plantation’s 360,000-hectare land was leased by FGV for 99 years.

“Prior to the listing, it had been contributing RM1 billion a year to Felda,” he said. — Bernama