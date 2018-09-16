Syed Saddiq says ready to assist Anwar to secure PD win

Syed Saddiq also denied there was a movement to boycott Anwar’s campaign in Port Dickson in PPBM. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he is ready to assist campaigning for the Port Dickson by-election to ensure a big victory for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said PH’s candidate PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim must be supported so that he is victorious in the by-election.

“Before the 14th general election, I as a member of the Pakatan Harapan presidential committee has knowledge that there is a written agreement on a power transition from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Anwar and this was agreed to by all parties.

“As a young man, I do not want to break a promise, especially one that is in black and white and of paramount was a win for PH,” he told reporters after attending the “Unlocking the Power of Young People” programme here today.

He also denied that there was a movement to boycott Anwar’s campaign in Port Dickson in PPBM especially among the Youth wing’s members.

Incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, from PKR, on Wednesday announced that he was vacating his seat to give way to Anwar who is slated to succeed Dr Mahathir as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister. — Bernama