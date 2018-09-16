No Malaysian casualties in Philippines following Typhoon Mangkhut, says ministry

Raging floods water is seen in Baguio City as Typhoon Mangkhut, known locally as Ompong, hit the Philippines, in this still image obtained from a September 15, 2018 social media video. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that thus far no Malaysians have been reported injured in the wake of a super typhoon, internationally known as the Mangkhut typhoon which made landfall in several areas in the Philippines yesterday and today.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said as the situation in the affected areas remains fragile, all Malaysians are therefore advised to defer non-essential travel to them.

“The areas most affected by the typhoon are in the northern part of Luzon, Philippines. Malaysians who are visiting or live in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and follow instructions from local authorities,” Wisma Putra added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila together with the Consulate-General Office in Davao, Mindanao are closely monitoring the situation, it added.

“The Embassy of Malaysia is also in close contact with the local authorities for the latest updates and advisories,” said Wisma Putra.

Malaysians who are present in the affected areas and requires consular assistance should contact either the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila or the Consulate-General in Davao, Mindanao.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Manila is at 107, Tordesillas Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 1227 Philippines. For those who wish to call the embassy the telephone number is +63 2 662 8200 and for after working hours the telephone number is +63 917 864 0761. The embassy also can be reached by email [email protected]

The Consulate-General of Malaysia in Davao is at 2nd Floor, Usman Building, Diho Subdivision Road, Buhangin, Davao City 8000 Philippines. The telephone number for the Consulate-General office is +63 82 221 4050 and +63 936 9684001 while the email address is [email protected] — Bernama