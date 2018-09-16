Kit Siang: Mah should have stepped down over 1MDB instead

After losing all 11 parliamentary and 31 state seats it contested on May 9, Mah announced at the Negri Sembilan Gerakan assembly today that it was time he stepped down. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 16 — DAP MP Lim Kit Siang has condemned Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong’s justification for stepping down as Gerakan president today.

Lim said if Mah had resigned sooner as a sign of protest against the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal or other national issues, he would have received the public’s sympathy, support and solidarity.

“Mah’s resignation, without lodging a single protest at the 1MDB scandal and Malaysia’s infamy for being regarded as a global kleptocracy, is a great disservice to Gerakan and himself,” he said in a statement here.

After losing all 11 parliamentary and 31 state seats it contested on May 9, Mah announced at the Negri Sembilan Gerakan assembly today that it was time he made his exit.

He said although many had attempted to persuade him to stay on, he felt like he must shoulder the responsibility by bowing out.

Lim added that all political and government leaders under Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s nine years of administration were guilty of abetting the former prime minister in alleged 1MDB-related crimes.

He demanded a public apology from the group and advised them to repent for “betraying the nation”.

“The least they should do is to withdraw from public office for they have proved unworthy leaders of the Malaysian people and nation,” he said.