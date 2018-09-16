Kedah PKR polls coordinator suspended following MACC arrest

The two PKR members were remanded for six days this morning. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Kedah PKR chief coordinator for the party’s election has been suspended by his party, after he was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday.

“He was in charge of party polls in Kedah. He has been suspended and will be replaced by someone else,” PKR central election committee chairman Rashid Din was quoted as saying in a report by The Malaysian Insight.

Rashid said PKR will now decide whether the chief coordinator and another man, who was also arrested yesterday, can continue as party members.

The two PKR members were remanded for six days this morning after they were arrested by MACC for allegedly asking for bribes over their party election.

The Star reported that the remand order for the two men, aged 46 and 48, was granted by Mohd Hadi Hakimi Harun of the Alor Setar Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It reported that the duo, who are Kedah PKR election committee members, had allegedly asked for a RM20,000 bribe from a candidate to guarantee that the latter’s name would remain in the system for a PKR division’s election on September 22.

Yesterday, the 48-year-old man was reportedly arrested at an Alor Setar restaurant, while his 46-year-old accomplice at the Pendang toll plaza along the North-South Expressway.

MACC also seized cash amounting to RM10,000 from the duo.