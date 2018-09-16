Guan Eng: Sabah, Sarawak better off under Pakatan

Lim said PH is working towards restoring the political position of Sabah and Sarawak. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Sabah and Sarawak will be better off economically under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal and state governments, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng pledged today.

Lim, who is also finance minister, said PH is working towards restoring the political position of Sabah and Sarawak, as in their position as one of the three regions that constitute Malaysia in the country’s Federal Constitution.

“Apart from political equality, the promises of social and economic rights made to Sabahans and Sarawakians will not be forgotten in a Pakatan Harapan federal and state government, and when the financial situation of the federal government improves,” Lim said in his Malaysia Day address.

Lim added that East Malaysians should be reassured by the pact’s “vision of unity embracing all races and religions as well as every geographical region”.

PH will also reaffirm and reinforce Malaysia as a democratic country that respects the rule of law, upholds integrity in leadership, as well as social and economic justice, is tolerant, and celebrates diversity and inclusiveness.

“Only with political, social and economic justice for Sabah and Sarawak can we overcome the Opposition’s dangerous politics of national divisiveness, ethnic chauvinism, racist dominance, religious extremism and any independence movement that clouds reason with blind hatred,” he said.